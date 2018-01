Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- FirstEnergy's outage map, at one point, showed more than 23,000 customers without power in Cuyahoga County on Thursday evening.

At 10 p.m., that number was updated to about 8,000. Seven-thousand of those customers are in Cleveland.

FirstEnergy tells FOX 8 News, they are investigating a potential problem at a substation.

The power outage comes as frigid temperatures continue to take hold in Northeast Ohio.

