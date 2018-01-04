Man dies after being shot while group played with guns, drank

AKRON, Ohio– A man who was shot in the head in Akron Tuesday night has passed away.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 20-year-old Noah Petitt, of Medina. He died on Wednesday at Akron City Hospital.

The shooting happened at a house on East Exchange Street in Akron at about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Akron police said seven people were drinking and playing with handguns. They were pointing the weapons at each other and putting guns in their mouths.

According to police, Dominic Radesic, 19, pointed a gun at Petitt’s head and pulled the trigger.

Officers arrested him at his home in Medina. Radesic was charged with felonious assault, tampering with evidence, weapons under disability and obstructing official business, and was taken to the Summit County Jail. Additional charges are likely.

Detectives also arrested Rick S. Oberacker, 24, of Medina, for misconduct at an emergency. Police said he grabbed an audio recorder from a detective and screamed at authorities during the investigation.