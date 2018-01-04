Live: Judge to consider early release for driver who hit home, killing woman & hurting infant



LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — A judge is expected to consider the early release request of a driver who killed a woman and hurt a child when she crashed into their home.

Adrianna Young, 25, of Oberlin, who was texting while arguing with her girlfriend, lost control of her car, careened across a field and was then launched into the middle of the home in July 2015.

Debra Majkut, 34, was killed when the car landed on top of her and her infant son. The baby, Jaxon Majkut, survived but suffered severe burns.

Young was sentenced to four and a half years in prison. She is now requesting an early release.

Her early release hearing will be held this morning.

