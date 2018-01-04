× Dozens ill from E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce

CLEVELAND– The Centers for Disease Control and the Public Health Agency of Canada are investigating an outbreak of E. coli.

Seventeen cases have been reported across 13 states, including Ohio, Pennsylvania and Michigan, according to the CDC. In Canada, more than 40 people were affected by the outbreak.

Canadian health officials said the E. coli infections are associated with romaine lettuce. The CDC has not specifically said the lettuce is to blame. The health organization added the type of E. coli is closely related to the cases in Canada and the patients likely share a common source.

The CDC is not telling people to avoid romaine lettuce or leafy greens. FOX 8 News reached out on Thursday to see if that has changed.

Symptoms of E. coli vary, but often include stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. Some experience a low fever.

Most patients recover in five to seven days. Some infections can be life threatening.