× Delta cancels 750 flights because of winter storm

BOSTON– Delta canceled about 750 mainline and connection flights Wednesday and Thursday because of a massive storm on the East Coast.

More than 13 million people are under blizzard warnings from Virginia to Maine with winds gusts as strong as 80 mph.

Delta Airlines said additional flight disruptions are possible as it monitors conditions at affected airports in cities including, Albany, Newark and New York City.

Delta also suspended operation at Logan International Airport in Boston for the rest of the Thursday. It’s set to resume Friday morning.

“In order to facilitate an efficient restart to the operation once the storm passes, Delta has repositioned some aircraft away from the New York and Boston airports so they can be flown in as soon as conditions improve and runways are cleared of snow,” Delta Airlines said Thursday afternoon.

Passengers traveling between Thursday and Saturday to and from certain airports are able to rebook without fees. More information can be found here.