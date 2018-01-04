Dangerous wind chills continue as hundreds of schools cancel classes again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A wind chill advisory remains in effect until noon Saturday for our entire viewing area and beyond.

Wind chills Friday morning could go as low as 20 below zero, in spots. Stay warm, and stay safe.

The frigid temperatures, once again, have caused the cancellation of classes at hundreds of schools.

The water temperature off Cleveland is about as low as it gets, and you can see the sheets of ice on the water. Ice coverage on Lake Erie is increasing. Current ice modeling forecasts have Lake Erie nearly 90% ice covered by Sunday. This will help stop the development of serious lake effect once that happens.

Streamlines of snow will be focalized in the primary snow belt.

Here’s what may fall where snow showers persist through Saturday evening:

