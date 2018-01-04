Cuyahoga County health officials report second flu-related death of season

CLEVELAND– A local person died from flu last week, becoming the second flu-related death of this season, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health said on Thursday.

The patient was a 70-year-old woman from Mentor.

Over the last few weeks, there have been 246 flu-related hospitalizations, and more than 1,100 emergency room visits for fever and flu-like illnesses.

“As a result of these levels, we are again recommending that all residents older than six months of age receive a flu shot. By staying healthy, you can help to keep your family members and co-workers from getting sick. If you do get the flu, a flu shot will make your symptoms less severe,” the board of health said in a news release.

Symptoms of the flu include fever, headache, cough, runny or stuffy nose, fatigue and muscle aches. The flu can lead to complications like pneumonia, dehydration and worsening of chronic medical conditions.

More information on the flu can be found on the Centers for Disease Control website