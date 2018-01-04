Bucyrus City School District closed after bomb threat on social media

BUCYRUS, Ohio — Bucyrus City School District schools were closed Thursday after a bomb threat was made on social media.

According to a press release from the district, the threat was made on Twitter at 4:53 a.m. The district closed all buildings at 7 a.m. and informed staff at 7:15 a.m.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatched bomb sniffing dogs to both the elementary and secondary school buildings.

“We take threats to the safety and security of our students and staff very seriously and will work diligently to secure our buildings,” Superintendent Kevin Kimmel said in a press release.