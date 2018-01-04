× Akron man found frozen to death on porch

AKRON, Ohio– The cold weather claimed the life of an Akron man on Tuesday.

Darnell Wilson, 64, was frozen to death on his front porch on 2nd Avenue in Akron, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A Meals on Wheels driver found the victim unresponsive.

The medical examiner’s office said this is the first cold-related death in the county of the year.

Temperatures were in the single digits on Tuesday in Akron. A wind chill advisory remains in effect for the area until noon on Saturday.