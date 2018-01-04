$100,000 worth of carfentanil seized from Stark County home

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Stark County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday the seizure of 24 ounces of suspected heroin/carfentanil with a street value of $100,000.

Carfentanil is a synthetic opioid that is 10,000 times more potent than morphine.

On Jan. 4, the Stark County Sheriff’s Office Metro Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant on 26th Street in Plain Township.

Agents also seized a handgun; $12,141 in U.S. currency; scales; and other drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office says the resident, Victor Lynn Waiters, 44, was arrested on one count of possession of heroin; one count of weapons under disability; and one count of illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

In a press release, Stark County Sheriff George T. Maier said, “When these deadly drugs are removed from our community, lives are saved and Stark County becomes safer for everyone. The Stark County Sheriff’s Office Metro Narcotics Unit will continue to fight back against the local drug epidemic by working diligently to take dangerous drugs and criminals off the streets.”

The Stark County Metro Narcotics Unit is comprised of Stark County deputies and officers from Canton Police Department; Jackson Township Police Department; North Canton Police Department; Brewster Police Department; Canal Fulton Police Department; Uniontown Police Department; Lawrence Township Police Department, and the Adult Parole Authority.

Read more on carfentanil.