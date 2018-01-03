Wind chill advisory triggers numerous school closings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - There is a wind chill advisory from 4 a.m. Thursday to noon Saturday for Cuyahoga, Lorain, Summit, Stark, Medina, Richland, Erie, Holmes, Wayne, Ottawa and Sandusky counties.

We can expect wind chill values Thursday to range from -10 to -15. Even colder wind chills of -15 to -24 are expected for Thursday night and Friday night.

These extreme temperatures have already prompted a number of school districts to cancel school for Thursday.

Some schools, such as North Olmsted and Richmond Heights, have closed school through Friday.

Ice coverage on Lake Erie is increasing. Current ice modeling forecasts have Lake Erie nearly 90% ice-covered by Sunday. This will help arrest the development of serious lake effect once that happens.

Look at the weather system heading through tonight. Snow will likely fall over the Belts again.