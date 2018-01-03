Viral photo of Canton teen’s good deed for homeless shows true meaning of generosity

CANTON, Ohio — A young man in Canton is teaching many the true meaning of generosity after truly being caught in the act of good will.

Fred White, 19, was in line at a Goodwill on Dec. 29 purchasing several coats when a man asked what they were all for.

When that man, Jim Glasgow, learned what they were for, he snapped a photo of White and posted it on Facebook. Glasgow’s daughter, Haley Stewart, also shared the photo and an explanation of what it shows.

The post states: “My dad saw this amazing young man buying $65 in coats for the homeless in canton goodwill today. We don’t know who you are sir but you deserve recognition! Keep being an amazing person!”

A friend of White’s saw the post, identified him and tagged him in it.

White said he purchased six coats.

“I went around and gave a few coats away,” he said. “Then I had to be at work, so I stopped and gave the rest to a church.”

White said he got the idea after seeing someone else hanging coats outside for the homeless.

“It inspired me to do it, and I feel and hope it makes an impact on some people to start changing and helping the community,” he said, adding that the fact his good deed is spreading is a “really good feeling.”

Likewise, Stewart and her father says the whole process has been an adventure.

“It just kept getting shared over and over,” Stewart told Fox 8. “It’s been pretty neat. Not many things making the news in Canton are good things. So this has been a fun adventure for us, especially my dad. He was really excited over it.”

Haley’s post has gotten over 670 shares so far, and many comments complimenting White on his kind act.