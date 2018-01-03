Two men rob Cleveland bank at gunpoint, getaway in stolen car

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of the FBI is asking for the public’s help following a bank robbery Wednesday morning.

Two men robbed the US Bank on Lorain Road in Cleveland just after 11 a.m.

The FBI said the men arrived in a blue Chevrolet Cruze with Ohio license plates that was reported stolen from Pepper Pike on Tuesday. The two suspects were both armed with semi-automatic pistols. One had an extended magazine.

They fled in the same stolen car with a third, unidentified person driving. Investigators said they drove eastbound on Interstate 90.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Division of the FBI, the Cleveland Division of Police or Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County. Tips can remain anonymous and reward money is available.