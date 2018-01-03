× Show Info: January 3, 2017

The Carpenter’s Cup

Here’s an idea if you are struggling to re-coop after the holidays. Head to Smithville for a caffeine boost!

124 West Main Street, Smithville

330- 669- 0048

http://www.thecarpenterscup.com/

Solia Spa

Everyone is focused on losing weight and eating right this time of year, but there are other parts of your body that can use some attention!

6909 Royalton Road, Brecksville, Ohio

440.526.0522

http://soliaspa.com/

Health and Fitness Equipment Centers

Need that extra boost to start working out? How about your own fitness equipment and a challenge to keep you using it?

25543 Lorain Road

North Olmsted, OH 44070

(440) 946-0839

Architectural Justice

It feels like a European cafe, but it is right here in Strongsville!

13539 Pearl Rd.

Strongsville, OH 44136

440-268-8646

http://www.architecturaljustice.com/

Books-A-Million

You have made those resolutions, now you need a guide on how to stick with it!

3230 Westgate Mall

Fairview Park, OH 44126

(216) 706-5018

Canary Travel

Looking to ditch the cold, snowy weather? Canary Travel can help!

http://www.canarytravel.com

Dr. Marc

Making resolutions to improve your health this year? You are not alone. Dr. Marc shows us some of the best changes you can make!