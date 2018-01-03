Show Info: January 3, 2017
The Carpenter’s Cup
Here’s an idea if you are struggling to re-coop after the holidays. Head to Smithville for a caffeine boost!
124 West Main Street, Smithville
330- 669- 0048
http://www.thecarpenterscup.com/
Solia Spa
Everyone is focused on losing weight and eating right this time of year, but there are other parts of your body that can use some attention!
6909 Royalton Road, Brecksville, Ohio
440.526.0522
http://soliaspa.com/
Health and Fitness Equipment Centers
Need that extra boost to start working out? How about your own fitness equipment and a challenge to keep you using it?
25543 Lorain Road
North Olmsted, OH 44070
(440) 946-0839
Architectural Justice
It feels like a European cafe, but it is right here in Strongsville!
13539 Pearl Rd.
Strongsville, OH 44136
440-268-8646
http://www.architecturaljustice.com/
Books-A-Million
You have made those resolutions, now you need a guide on how to stick with it!
3230 Westgate Mall
Fairview Park, OH 44126
(216) 706-5018
Canary Travel
Looking to ditch the cold, snowy weather? Canary Travel can help!
http://www.canarytravel.com
Dr. Marc
Making resolutions to improve your health this year? You are not alone. Dr. Marc shows us some of the best changes you can make!