Short Rib Tartine

Architectural Justice
It feels like a European cafe, but it is right here in Strongsville!
13539 Pearl Rd.
Strongsville, OH 44136
440-268-8646
http://www.architecturaljustice.com/

Short rib Tartine
Ingredients:

  • 8 thick slices of French Baguettes, cut on the bias
  • 8 Tablespoons Fig Jam
  • 1 yellow onion, large dice and caramelized
  • 1 Pound Short Rib, Cooked
  • 1 wheel Brie, sliced thin into 8 strips
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Extra Virgin Olive Oil to garnish

Procedure:

  1. Assemble Tartines by spreading the jam, onion, short rib, and brie on the baguettes.
  2. Season and bake in a 350 degree oven until bread is golden brown and cheese is melted. Usually around 10 to 15 minutes
  3. Garnish with oil and serve with mixed green salad