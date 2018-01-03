Architectural Justice
It feels like a European cafe, but it is right here in Strongsville!
13539 Pearl Rd.
Strongsville, OH 44136
440-268-8646
http://www.architecturaljustice.com/
Short rib Tartine
Ingredients:
- 8 thick slices of French Baguettes, cut on the bias
- 8 Tablespoons Fig Jam
- 1 yellow onion, large dice and caramelized
- 1 Pound Short Rib, Cooked
- 1 wheel Brie, sliced thin into 8 strips
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil to garnish
Procedure:
- Assemble Tartines by spreading the jam, onion, short rib, and brie on the baguettes.
- Season and bake in a 350 degree oven until bread is golden brown and cheese is melted. Usually around 10 to 15 minutes
- Garnish with oil and serve with mixed green salad