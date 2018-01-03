School closings, delays coming in as frigid temperatures stick around

CLEVELAND -- A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect until noon today. Chill values of -10 to -20 BELOW ZERO are likely. You must cover all exposed skin in order to prevent frostbite. Otherwise, your extremities can become frostbitten in less than thirty minutes.
Due to these frigid temperatures, some schools are either canceling classes or delaying them on Wednesday.
**CLICK HERE for an updated list of closings**
Stay warm, and don’t forget about your elderly loved ones/neighbors and pets!
Here's a quick look at the forecast through the morning hours.
Ice coverage on Lake Erie is increasing. Current ice modeling forecasts have Lake Erie nearly 90% ice covered by Sunday. This will help arrest the development of serious lake effect once that happens.