RTA provides free rides to transit centers to help people get out of the cold

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) announced on Wednesday it is providing free rides to three transit centers and two rail stations and opening them for 24 hours so people can come in from these bitterly cold temperatures.

RTA said it will provide the free service beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday until it determines it is no longer needed.

The transit centers that are open for 24 hours are:

Southgate Transit Center, 5491 Warrensville Center Rd., Maple Hts., OH 44137

Westgate Transit Center, 21159 Center Ridge Rd., Fairview Park, OH 44126

Parma Transit Center, 8750 Day Drive, Parma, OH 44129

West 117 Station on the Red Line, 11631 Madison Ave., Cleve. OH 44102

Louis Stokes/Windermere Station on the Red Line, 14232 Euclid Ave., East Cleve., OH 44112

“RTA wants to help as many people as possible get to someplace safe and warm. You can escape the frigid temperatures by hopping on a bus or train and asking the operator for the best route to any of the the RTA transit centers or rail stations that will be open all night,” said RTA CEO and General Manager Joe Calabrese.

A wind chill advisory is in effect for much of Northeast Ohio until noon Saturday.

