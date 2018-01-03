Man attacked McDonald’s worker because food took too long, police say

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio– An employee at the McDonald’s in Perkins Township was assaulted early on New Year’s Day.

A man was acting belligerent at the drive-thru window just before 3 a.m. Workers told police he was screaming profanities, spitting out his car window and complaining that his order was taking too long.

After he received his food, he continued to swear at an employee, who asked him to leave before she called the police.

About an hour later, the man returned. This time he parked the car next to the drive-thru window and got out of the car. According to the police report, he yelled things like, “You know I’m not leaving until I get what I want” and, “If you don’t replace my food, I’m going to knock the hell out of you.”

That’s when he reached through the window and slapped the woman, police said. He had food in his hand, which smeared on her face and hair. The victim said he knocked off her headset and she fell backwards.

The Perkins Township Police Department is working to identify the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Ofc. Parente at 419-627-0824 Ext. 6053.