Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON, Ohio -- Canton police are investigating a shooting inside a bar that sent one man to the hospital.

Shots were fired inside Hooch's Pub on Cleveland Ave. SW just after 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said one man was shot in the head.

Canton PD investigating a shooting at Hooch's Pub on Cleveland Ave SW. Man shot in the head inside bar. Transported to hospital. @fox8news pic.twitter.com/9x4e7bJNVT — Eric Hunker (@ehunker) January 3, 2018

He was transported to a local hospital. His name and condition were not immediately available.

Police said they did not make any arrests in connection with the shooting.

Stay with Fox 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this developing story.