It’s that time of year: Girl Scout Cookies now on sale

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Girl Scout Cookies are back!

The Girl Scouts started selling the popular cookies Wednesday, just in time for those new year resolutions.

Among other flavors, the organization is bringing back the S’more cookie.

The traditional Samoas, Thin Mints and Tagalongs also return to the cookie line-up.

Girl Scouts often sell the sweet treats at booths or door-to-door, but you can also order online using the Digital Cookie Platform.

A Girl Scout can invite people to order and pay for cookies online, all while keeping track of their own progress.

According to USA Today, the best-selling cookie is the Thin Mint, with Samoas in second place.