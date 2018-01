Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FALLS, Ohio -- Firefighters battled a fire at an occupied Olmsted Falls home late Tuesday night.

According to firefighters, it happened in the 26700 block of Cranage Road.

North Olmsted and Berea fire departments helped fight the fire.

It took 90 minutes to get the fire under control, and it was only four degrees at the time.

The garage of the home had major damage, and three cars were destroyed. The home also suffered damage.

There were no injuries.