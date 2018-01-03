× Fight in airport leads to shots fired near Cleveland Hopkins

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A fight led to shots being fired outside Cleveland Hopkins International Airport early Wednesday morning.

Cleveland police say a group of men got into a fight in the lower level of the airport around 3 a.m.

They all got into their vehicles and drove away. Someone in one of the vehicles fired shots at another of the vehicles on state Route 237.

A bystander’s vehicle was damaged.

Cleveland police said Wednesday morning that no one was injured.