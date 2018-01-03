Family of mother killed when car crashed into home fighting to keep driver behind bars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio -- The family of a Lorain County woman who was killed when a distracted driver crashed into her home is asking a judge to deny the defendant's request for an early release from prison.

In July 2015, a distracted driver, who was texting while arguing with her girlfriend, lost control of her car on Leavitt Road in AmherstTownship, careened across a field, and was then launched into the middle of a home.

Debra Majkut, 34, was killed when the car landed on top of her and her infant son.

Incredibly, little Jaxon Majkut survived when neighbors lifted the car and Jaxon's older brother pulled him to safety.

But, Jaxon suffered severe burns from the car's exhaust system, and required extensive medical treatment.

"I wish I could take his pain away because they ripped those dressings off of his face, and the pain that kid suffered," said James Majkut, Debra's husband.

Nearly two years after the deadly crash, the distracted driver, Adrianna Young, 25, of Oberlin, pleaded guilty to charges of vehicular homicide and assault, tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana.

Young was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison, and Debra Majkut's husband says it was a slap in the face when he learned that Young is already asking a Lorain County judge to grant her an early release.

"I've got a lifetime; my children have a lifetime without a mother. I've got a lifetime of not having my wife."

James Majkut decided to launch a campaign, asking anyone who believes that Adrianna Young has not paid nearly enough for her crime to write a letter to the court.

"It's not her first offense. You took a life; you almost took two lives, and it was brought to my attention that her reaction was 'there's a (BLEEP) baby under my car,' and she wanted to run."

In all, 230 Northeast Ohioans have sent cards and letters, asking Judge James Miraldi to reject Adrianna Young's request for an early release.

James Majkut says he is grateful for all of the support and is hoping the judge will hear his plea for true justice, and take into account the longterm impact of Young's crime.

Continuing coverage, here.