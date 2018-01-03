Cleveland firefighters battle multiple fires in frigid temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- Cleveland firefighters battled two house fires at occupied homes Wednesday evening.

According to Cleveland Fire Public Information Officer Mike Norman, firefighters responded to the first fire on West 44th around 7:30 p.m. An 11-year-old boy was transported to the hospital for symptoms of smoke inhalation.

The second fire occurred on East 118th at 9:00 p.m. A 90-year-old man was transported for smoke inhalation.

No other injuries were reported.

No further information is available at this time.