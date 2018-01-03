Boy or girl? ‘Fixer Upper’ couple give us a glimpse of their latest addition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Just one day after learning America's favorite home improvement couple will be expanding their brand, we are getting a look at their upcoming addition.

Chip Gaines announced Tuesday on Instagram that he and his wife, Joanna Gaines, are expecting their fifth child. He shared a photo of the couple with the caption "Gaines party of 7."

The couple are known for their series on HGTV, 'Fixer Upper.'

Joanna Gaines tweeted out a sonogram video Wednesday morning and said, "Chip swears he can tell baby number 5 is already a boy."

.@chipgaines swears he can already tell it’s a boy. Look at the little heartbeat!! 🙌🏽❤️❤️ #5 pic.twitter.com/bUwC3T91Cl — Joanna Gaines (@joannagaines) January 3, 2018

Launched in 2013, "Fixer Upper" follows the couple as they redo houses near their home in Waco, Texas. The show is in its final season.

Chip and Joanna Gaines also have a home and lifestyle brand called Hearth & Hand at Target.

The Gaines have four children: Drake, Ella Rose, Duke, and Emmie Kay.