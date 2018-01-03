× Akron police: Man shot in head while group played with guns

AKRON, Ohio– Two men were arrested after another man was shot in the head in Akron Tuesday night.

The shooting happened at a house on East Exchange Street at about 10:30 p.m.

Akron police said seven people were drinking and playing with guns by pointing them at each other’s heads and putting the weapons in their mouths.

Dominic Radesic, 19, pointed a handgun at the victim’s head and pulled the trigger. He fled before officers arrived.

The 20-year-old victim was taken to Akron City Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Police arrested Radesic at his home in Medina. He was charged with felonious assault, tampering with evidence, weapons under disability and obstructing official business. He was taken to the Summit County Jail.

Detectives also arrested Rick S. Oberacker, 24, of Medina, for misconduct at an emergency. Police said he grabbed an audio recorder from a detective and screamed at authorities during the investigation.