Airlines issue travel advisories ahead of winter storm

CLEVELAND– Several airlines issued travel advisories ahead of the latest round of winter weather expected to hit the east coast.

As freezing rain hits the south, the north is dealing with snow and dangerous cold.

A majority are waiving change fees for passengers traveling between Wednesday and Friday, to and from particular airports.

Southwest Airlines said flights could be delayed, diverted or canceled in more than a dozen cities, including Jacksonville, Boston and New York City, because of the forecast.

American Airlines released a list of airports in the Northeast and Southeast likely affected.

United, Delta, Frontier, JetBlue and Spirit issued similar warnings. Check each website for details on how to change your flight.