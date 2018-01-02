× Akron police involved in shooting

AKRON, Ohio – The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is on the scene at a police-involved shooting in Akron.

The shooting happened at Morse Street and East Avenue on Tuesday evening.

Akron police spokesman Rick Edwards tells the ITEAM that officers stopped a suspect. The officers were the ones who may have fired weapons. No officers were injured. The suspect was hit and taken to the hospital to be treated. The suspect’s injuries were said to be non-life threatening.

This is a developing story. Fox 8 will have details as they become available.