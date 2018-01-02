School closings, delays coming in as frigid temperatures stick around

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect until noon Wednesday. Chill values of -10 to -20 BELOW ZERO are likely. You must cover all exposed skin in order to prevent frostbite. Otherwise, your extremities can become frostbitten in less than thirty minutes.

**Weather alerts, here**

Due to these frigid temperatures, some schools are either canceling classes or delaying them on Wednesday.

**CLICK HERE for an updated list of closings**

Stay warm, and don’t forget about your elderly loved ones/neighbors and pets!

Ice coverage on Lake Erie is increasing. Current ice modeling forecasts have Lake Erie nearly 90% ice covered by Sunday. This will help arrest the development of serious lake effect once that happens.

**Weather updates**