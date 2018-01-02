Perry Local Schools providing counselors following student’s death

MASSILLON, Ohio– The Perry Township Police Department and Perry Local Schools are working together following the death of a student.

The teen, who was a student at Edison Middle School, died on Tuesday. Police said they are conducting a full investigation and the circumstances are non-school related.

Counselors will be available to all students in the district to discuss this loss or any other issues they are facing.

“In effort to address additional questions our department has received, none of the circumstances surrounding the other three student deaths have uncovered issues related to school. Additionally, none of the four death investigations are connected,” the police department said.

Three students at Perry High School have ended their own lives this year.

“We are a proud community that comes together in difficult times, and we are asking the community to support our students, our parents, each other and our district’s staff as we move forward together,” the district said in a statement on Monday.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-273-TALK.