CLEVELAND, Ohio —The mother accused of killing her 5-year-old son and burying his body in the backyard will appear in court this morning.

A grand jury indicted Larissa Rodriguez last week on charges of murder, assault, child endangering and abuse of a corpse.

The body of Jordan Rodriguez was found in the backyard of the family’s West 80th Street home last month.

Investigators believe he may have been buried in September.

Rodriguez is being held on $1 million bond.

Continuing coverage.