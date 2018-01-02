Teen sentenced for deadly crash involving Akron fire truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio-- A teen who was behind the wheel of a SUV when it collided with a fire truck killing two of her friends was sentenced in Summit County Juvenile Court on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old driver pleaded guilty to charges that include one count of aggravated vehicular homicide and aggravated vehicular assault.

Judge Linda Tucci Teodosio sentenced the girl to one year suspended with the Ohio Department of Youth Services. She will be on probation for 12 months. During that time, she must continue counseling, work on a community service project to honor the victims and pay restitution.

The judge also suspended her driver's license until she's 21. If the teen fails to fulfill the terms of her probation, she will be sent to the Ohio Department of Youth Services.

“She accepted responsibility and that’s a good thing,” Teodosio said. “I’m proud of you for accepting responsibility and I’m glad you didn’t put your family through having a trial.”

The crash happened in July. Investigators determined the SUV ran a red light at the intersection of West Exchange and Rhodes Avenue in Akron. Five teenagers were in the vehicle at the time.

The SUV ended up in the path of Fire Engine #3, which was en route to a training exercise.

Briyana Hayes, 15 and Lashae Johnson, 16, both passengers in the SUV, died as a result of their injuries.

“I hope that someday this family can experience some healing,” Teodosio said.