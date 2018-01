BRONX, New York — At least 12 people have been hurt in a fire that broke out at a building in the Bronx early this morning.

PIX11 reports it happened at around 5:30 a.m.

Firefighters found the fire in a furniture store on the first floor of the four-floor building.

There are apartments located above the store.

Just days ago, 12 were killed in a fire also in the Bronx. It was started by a child playing with the burners on a stove.

