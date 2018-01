Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland firefighters fought freezing temperatures while battling a house fire Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported at a home on Chambers Avenue at just after 5 a.m.

Everyone made it out safely, including a kitten. A firefighter is seen on video carrying the kitten to safety.

However, the search is still on for three cats.

It took about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

The cause is still under investigation.