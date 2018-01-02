Frosty Forecast: Wind Chill Advisory through Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect until noon Wednesday. Chill values of 15-24 BELOW ZERO are likely. You must cover all exposed skin in order to prevent frostbite. Otherwise, your extremities can become frost-bitten in less than thirty minutes.

The cold, Arctic air mass continues to dictate our weather. Temps will drop into the low/mid single digits! Stay warm, and don’t forget about your elderly loved ones/neighbors and pets!

