Crash involving at least 75 vehicles reported outside Buffalo as blizzard warning issued

LANCASTER, N.Y. — Media outlets in Buffalo, New York, are reporting that at least 75 vehicles were involved in a crash on the Thruway in Lancaster.
Video appears to show dozens of vehicles and trucks involved in the snowy accident.
According to WIVB, the crash was eastbound after the Williamsville toll booth. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said 22 vehicles were directly involved. Injuries are reported.
Poloncarz issued a travel advisory for the area due to whiteout conditions.
There is a blizzard warning for Metro Buffalo through 1 a.m. Wednesday.
42.898236 -78.634200