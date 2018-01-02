Crash involving at least 75 vehicles reported outside Buffalo as blizzard warning issued

LANCASTER, N.Y. — Media outlets in Buffalo, New York, are reporting that at least 75 vehicles were involved in a crash on the Thruway in Lancaster.

Video appears to show dozens of vehicles and trucks involved in the snowy accident.

JUST IN: Video of ~100 car pileup on I-90 outside #Buffalo – shot by Kadire Flowers pic.twitter.com/4DvIYqMqJu — Stephen Marth (@StephenMarth) January 2, 2018

According to WIVB, the crash was eastbound after the Williamsville toll booth. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said 22 vehicles were directly involved. Injuries are reported.

Poloncarz issued a travel advisory for the area due to whiteout conditions.

I have issued a Travel Advisory for Northern Erie County, including all of Buffalo, Cheektowaga, Lancaster, Alden and areas North to the @ErieCountyNY/Niagara County line due to the @NWSBUFFALO Blizzard Warning. Due to whiteout conditions no unnecessary travel is advised also. pic.twitter.com/VGJQaJwi7l — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) January 2, 2018

ALERT – MULTI-VEHICLE ACCIDENT: All lanes are currently blocked on I-90 eastbound at exit 50 (Niagara Falls – I-290). All eastbound traffic must get off at exit 50. I-90 west is closed at exit 48A (Pembroke). All traffic must exit at 48A. — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) January 2, 2018

There is a blizzard warning for Metro Buffalo through 1 a.m. Wednesday.

104 PM: URGENT WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE: BLIZZARD WARNING For Metro Buffalo through 1 AM WED. Visibility near 0, gusts to 45 MPH#BLIZZARD #BUFWX #buffalo #whiteout pic.twitter.com/BoZa3tcql5 — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) January 2, 2018