Chilling 911 call released in Willowick robbery, Chief says Subway robbed twice in one week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLOWICK – Frantic calls made to police Monday afternoon detail what happened during the New Year’s Day robbery of the Subway on Lakeshore Boulevard.

“We just had an armed robbery, a dude came in here with a gun,” an employee told the dispatcher. “My co-worker is bleeding he hit him in the head with his gun. He is bleeding pretty bad.”

The employee was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.

A worried mother of one of the Subway employee’s also called 9-1-1.

“Oh my God this is the second time,” the woman can be heard telling a dispatcher.

Willowick Police Chief Brian Turner said someone robbed the restaurant Christmas Eve and then again Monday. Police do not believe the same suspect was involved in both.

Store security video shows the suspect storming into the Subway and pointing a handgun at an employee. The suspect demanded money.

“The clerk had a hard time opening the register, the suspect at that point discharges a weapon into the counter,” Turner said. “The drawer could not be open so he goes around the counter, hits the clerk in the head and then flees the store.”

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to call detectives as soon as possible.