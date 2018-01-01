Wind chill advisories to start the new year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A wind chill advisory is in effect until New Year’s Day at noon. Chill values of 10 to 15 BELOW ZERO are likely. You must cover all exposed skin in order to prevent frostbite. Otherwise, your extremities can become frost-bitten in less than thirty minutes.

The cold, Arctic air mass continues to solidly influence our weather. Temps will drop into the low/mid single digits! Stay warm and don’t forget about your pets!

Our stretch of high temperatures at/below 20 is at 6 days in Cleveland. If our @fox8news 8 day forecasts holds, next Sunday would be 13 straight days, longest stretch EVER since 1871! pic.twitter.com/NvfgIAwRcm — Scott Sabol (@ScottSabolFOX8) January 1, 2018

Ice coverage on Lake Erie is increasing. Forecast ice coverage close to 40% by New Years Day, the earliest 40% ice coverage since 2001. (1990, 1986, 1984, 1978, 1977 were the others). Ice coverage WILL limit lake effect snow but not shut it down completely. Whether or not the ice stays into the heart of winter is the big question.