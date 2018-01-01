VIDEO: Subway worker robbed, assaulted at gunpoint in Willowick

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLOWICK, Ohio -- The armed robbery of a Subway in Willowick Monday afternoon was caught on surveillance video.

Now, the Willowick Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the suspect.

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. Monday at the Subway in the 30300 block of Lakeshore Boulevard.

The video shows the suspect storming into the store and pointing a handgun at the employee. The employee walks toward the cash register with his hands up. Then the suspect approaches the employee and strikes him with the gun, before running out of the store.

Police say the suspect is a white male wearing black pants and a black-collared jacket with a small, white logo on the back, just under the collar. He also had on a grey hoodie with white draw strings, blue shoes, white socks with red or pink gloves.

The employee received stitches from the assault, but will be OK, Willowick police said.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call Detective Spakes or Detective Guerrieri with the Willowick Police Department right away.