Vermilion Local School District closed due to ‘extreme cold temperatures’

VERMILION, Ohio -- The frigid temperatures that have dominated the forecast this week in Northeast Ohio have prompted Vermilion Local School District to close.

"All Vermilion schools will be CLOSED Tuesday, January 2 due to extreme cold temperatures. Evening activities are also canceled," the district wrote on its Facebook page.

Vermilion is one of several school districts shutting down operations tomorrow. Check our complete closing list, HERE.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect until noon Wednesday. Chill values of 15-24 below zero are likely.

