CLEVELAND – Cleveland police have closed a part of I77 northbound after an accident involving a zone car.

The highway and exits at East 22 and East 14 were closed at around 10:40 am Monday.

I-77 northbound closed at E. 14/E. 22 due to motor vehicle crash — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) January 1, 2018

This is a developing story. Fox 8 has a crew on the way to the scene and will have updates as they become available.