Lorain police looking for suspect in New Year’s Day homicide

LORAIN, Ohio – Lorain police are looking for a 42-year-old man in connection with a shooting death on New Year’s Day.

Police were called to a home on West 22nd Street shortly after 5:30 a.m. As they arrived, a number of people ran from the house.When they checked the house, they found the body of a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the basement .

Police are looking for Marlon Johnson in connection with this homicide. They stress that Johnson is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone seeing him or who has information as to where he is should call Lorain police at 440-204-2100 or a local police department.

Johnson was last seen leaving from the homicide scene in a maroon-over-grey older car that police say is similar to a Buick Roadmaster.