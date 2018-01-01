Browns release list of opponents for 2018 season

Posted 12:50 pm, January 1, 2018, by

Emmanuel Ogbah #90 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to recovering a fumble in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller /Getty Images)

BEREA, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns have announced the teams that they’ll be facing in the 2018 season.

They include the regular AFC North teams Baltimore, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh. They’ll play each of these teams twice.

The Browns will also play teams from the AFC West and NFC South in addition to  games against the Houston Texans and New York Jets because of their fourth-place finishes in their divisions.

So, for 2018:

The Browns will play Baltimore, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Carolina, Kansas City, Los Angeles Chargers and the New York Jets at home.

For their away games, they’ll take on  Baltimore, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay, New Orleans, Oakland, Denver and Houston.

The order of these games will be unveiled during the spring.

More on the Browns, here. 