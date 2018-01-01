× Browns release list of opponents for 2018 season

BEREA, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns have announced the teams that they’ll be facing in the 2018 season.

They include the regular AFC North teams Baltimore, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh. They’ll play each of these teams twice.

The Browns will also play teams from the AFC West and NFC South in addition to games against the Houston Texans and New York Jets because of their fourth-place finishes in their divisions.

So, for 2018:

The Browns will play Baltimore, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Carolina, Kansas City, Los Angeles Chargers and the New York Jets at home.

For their away games, they’ll take on Baltimore, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay, New Orleans, Oakland, Denver and Houston.

The order of these games will be unveiled during the spring.

