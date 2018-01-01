Browns coach Jackson grateful to survive 0-16 season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns coach Hue Jackson feels fortunate to be back after a historic, losing season.

Jackson hung onto his job despite going 0-16 this year and 1-31 in two years with Cleveland. Jackson apologized Monday, a day after the Browns lost in Pittsburgh and joined the 2008 Detroit Lions as the only teams in NFL history to lose all 16 games.

Jackson says he understands why some Browns fans are angry and knows the organization has to "re-recruit" some of them. Jackson said he's grateful that owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam trust him to turn around a team that hasn't made the playoffs since 2002 and has gone 2-41 since its last road win.

Jackson plans to spend the next few days reflecting on possible changes to his staff and says it's possible he'll hire an offensive coordinator after handling both jobs.

Here are some of Jackson's thoughts from his press conference today:

On difficulty in explaining to fans why he deserves to return to the Browns next year:

“I get that. I do understand our fans’ thought process that way, and I do understand the tremendous amount of pressure it puts you under trying to answer that. I think Dee and Jimmy answer that best. He made that decision. Like I said, I am just grateful to be given an opportunity to do that.”

On if he ever came close to quitting, given his comment yesterday that other coaches may have said ‘uncle’ at some point during the past two years:

“No, it is not about quitting. I hope people do not take that the wrong way. When I said, ‘I don’t think any other coach would do that job,’ I am not trying to sound arrogant, flippant or anything like that. I just think these situations are hard when you don’t win. When you are doing everything you can to win and it does not happen that way, I think those situations are hard. I don’t think the average person could go through that. That is what I meant by that. I think that is a tough situation to be in. At the same time, I am grateful and thankful that I do have enough strength, courage and fight and have enough support – I think that is the biggest thing to me, and I am being very honest with you, support from fans, support from the people in our building to get through this so we can get on the other side.”

On the Browns’ QB situation:

“We have a young player who has played a lot of people. (QB) DeShone (Kizer) is a young player who we drafted on this team. He started the first game that we played this year. I think DeShone has the necessary tools to be a good player to play in this league. We just have to continue to work with him and get him over this. There are a lot of players before him who are young who have come in this league and played and not had success right away, and then you look up and these guys some of them are Hall of Famers. Not saying that is going to be the process for DeShone, but I just think it is really early to write him off or really early to say he is ‘the guy’ because I think we all know we are going to continue to add good football players to this team. We will look to add people at the quarterback position, as well, just like any other position on our team. At the same time, there is a lot of experience and growth that he had this year because he went through the whole season for the most part that he is going to be able to grow from in the offseason. I think that will be important for him.”

On addressing the history and significance of finishing 0-16 and a perception that members of the Browns aren’t as upset about it as they should be:

“Oh no, it is awful. You said it, we all have to wear it. I don’t think anybody wants to be associated with that. No one started the season thinking that this is how it would turn out. I’m sorry and I apologize if people think that we are not distraught about it, but I don’t think us talking about it over and over and over again because I think everybody else will. I think what it has done is the urgency within the building, within our team, within everybody to get it fixed because if you don’t, this is what things lead to. I think we all get that. It is tough. Like you said, this is going to be next to my name for the rest of my life. This is part of my legacy now, some of the players that are here, the coaches that are here, everybody. There are a lot of coaches in here that have been in Super Bowls and have won Super Bowl games on this staff. That is hard, but at the same time, we can’t just truly make it about that. We have to make it about how do we get this better as fast as we can. That is what we are trying to do.”