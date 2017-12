WINTER ALERTS for lake effect snow continue through this afternoon.

A lake-effect snow warning is active for Ashtabula, Geauga and Lake counties until 4 p.m.

A wind-chill advisory is in effect this morning, then again tonight and New Year’s Day.

Secondary snow belt in Southern Cuyahoga and Northern Summit will have a little more than pictured above thanks to an intense snow squall Saturday. You’re looking more like 2-4″.

