Northeast Ohio digging out on New Year’s Eve

GEAUGA COUNTY— Many people in parts of Northeast Ohio are still digging out of the snowfall that came down consistently over the past couple days.

For a lot of residents, being snowed in is just not an option.

“My dad just had a heart valve replacement so we came over to his house to try and dig him out of the snow to make sure my mom could get out and get his medication and what not,” said Tim Neely, of Windsor Township.

Along State Route 322 in Geauga and Ashtabula Counties, there were several inches of snow over the weekend. Thankfully, plows wasted no time cleaning up.

“Our plow trucks do you a really good job keeping our roads clear,” said Monica Todd.

The one thing people said they could do without on Sunday evening, the cold temperatures.

“I love the snow as long as the frigid temperatures don’t come with it,” said Terry Plesmid, of Orwell.