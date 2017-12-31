BRRRRR: Wind chill advisories go into effect to start the new year

A wind chill advisory is in effect 10 p.m. tonight and New Year’s Day until noon. Chill values of 10 to 15 BELOW ZERO are likely. You must cover all exposed skin in order to prevent frostbite. Otherwise, your extremities can become frost-bitten in less than thirty minutes.

The cold, Arctic air mass continues to solidly influence our weather. Temps will drop into the low/mid single digits! Stay warm and don’t forget about your pets!

Ice coverage on Lake Erie is increasing. Forecast ice coverage close to 40% by New Years Day, the earliest 40% ice coverage since 2001. (1990, 1986, 1984, 1978, 1977 were the others). Ice coverage WILL limit lake effect snow but not shut it down completely. Whether or not the ice stays into the heart of winter is the big question.