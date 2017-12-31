Lake effect, bitter cold continue into the new year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The cold, Arctic air mass continues to solidly influence our weather. Temps have dropped into the low/mid single digits! Stay warm and don’t forget to bring your pets indoors!

Ice coverage on Lake Erie is increasing. Current ice percentage is around 18% with a forecast ice coverage close to 40% by New Years Day, the earliest 40% ice coverage since 2001. (1990, 1986, 1984, 1978, 1977 were the others).

Ice coverage WILL limit lake effect snow but not shut it down completely. Whether or not the ice stays into the heart of winter is the big question.

The 8 day forecast below is the coldest 8 day stretch since February 2015!

We have gone 1036 days (official NWS records thru 12/30) without a temperature at or below zero. Our current stretch started March 1, 2015 (almost 3 years).

Here is your 8-day forecast: