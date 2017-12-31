Kathleen Cochrane DePiero, beloved reporter for FOX 8, passes away unexpectedly

We are heartbroken to share with you the news that our beloved, former colleague and friend, Kathleen Cochrane DePiero, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday after a brief illness.

Our FOX 8 family learned of her passing Sunday morning.

Kathleen, 38, was a valued, outstanding reporter for our station starting in 2005, until she decided to step away to be a full-time mom to her children several years later.

She rejoined FOX 8 last summer as a reporter during the Republican National Convention, where she provided detailed reports to Tribune stations across the country. We were thrilled to welcome her back.

Working with Kathleen was joyous, always, as her smile lit up the newsroom. She was a hard-working, determined and thorough employee.

Kathleen was a dedicated mother to her children, 7-year-old son Blake, and 5-year-old daughter Hadley, and a devoted wife to her husband, Dean DePiero.

Our hearts go out to Kathleen’s family and friends at this most difficult time. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.