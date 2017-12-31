× It’s on: Mark your calendars for the “Browns Perfect Season Parade 2.0”

CLEVELAND- Love it or hate it, it’s time to mark your calendars for the “Browns Perfect Season Parade.”

After a record-breaking winless season, Cleveland Browns fans will mark the occasion by parading around FirstEnergy Stadium in their finest Browns attire.

Browns fans from near and far are planning to attend the festivities Saturday, January 6th with the parade beginning at 12pm.

According to the “Browns Perfect Season Parade 2.0” Facebook page, over 4,000 fans plan to attend the event.

“We have a combination of people walking with banners, dressed up, obviously, with Cleveland Browns attire. We have different vehicles — mostly just cars– we’ve seen those out and about at the Muni Lot — buses that are painted up with Browns colors,” said parade organizer Chris McNeil.

As every parade should, the Browns Perfect Season Parade 2.0 will also have a Queen residing over the festivities. Applications are available on the website.

McNeil is a lifetime fan of the Cleveland Browns. He decided to organize the event to show the Browns management how disappointed and heartbroken fans are year after year.

“We’re very frustrated with this Browns team. We’re a very proud city and proud organization and proud of our Cleveland Browns; this is not the Cleveland Browns we want,” McNeil said.

McNeil has been planning the parade for months. He originally set out to raise $10,000 to cover costs for security and restrooms for the event. A few weeks ago, Excedrin announced it would be sponsoring the parade. The company kicked in $7,683 to put McNeil over his fundraising goal.

“All sports fans have felt a team, game or even single play-induced headache at some point. This season has been especially painful for Cleveland football fans. We want them to know we understand their pain and we’re here to help,” Scott Yacovino, Excedrin senior brand manager, said in a news release on Thursday. “It’s truly heartbreaking – and headache inducing – to watch your favorite team fall short.”

The event is free to the public. For more information, go here.